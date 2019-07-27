Oak Ridge Investments Trimmed By $410,960 Its Silicon Laboratories Com (SLAB) Position; Exterran (EXTN) SI Increased By 65.87%

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) had an increase of 65.87% in short interest. EXTN’s SI was 325,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 65.87% from 196,300 shares previously. With 115,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN)’s short sellers to cover EXTN’s short positions. The SI to Exterran Corporation’s float is 1.06%. The stock increased 3.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 105,572 shares traded. Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) has declined 50.64% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.07% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTN News: 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN – ACQUISITION INCLUDES EXTERRAN’S ENTIRE PORTFOLIO OF PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT ENGINEERING DRAWINGS AND DESIGNS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Exterran Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTN); 17/04/2018 – EXTERRAN CORP – SALE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT TO EXTERRAN; 02/05/2018 – Exterran 1Q EPS 15c; 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN – TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT WILL BECOME EXTERRAN’S PREFERRED SUPPLIER OF PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT THROUGHOUT U.S. AND CANADA; 23/04/2018 – Calash Supports Castle Harlan’s Acquisition of Exterran Corporation’s Oil and Gas Production Equipment Assets in North; 17/04/2018 – Exterran: Sale Will Not Have a Material Fincl Impact; 17/04/2018 – Exterran: Sale Reflects Strategy to Become a Systems and Process Co; 17/04/2018 – EXTERRAN CORP – AN ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT (APA) WAS SIGNED APRIL 16, 2018 WITH TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT ACQUISITION, LLC; 02/05/2018 – Exterran 1Q Rev $350.4M

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased Silicon Laboratories Com (SLAB) stake by 5.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 5,137 shares as Silicon Laboratories Com (SLAB)’s stock rose 14.62%. The Oak Ridge Investments Llc holds 90,953 shares with $7.35 million value, down from 96,090 last quarter. Silicon Laboratories Com now has $4.96B valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $114.39. About 357,029 shares traded or 22.83% up from the average. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has declined 3.28% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of various services and products for the production and transportation of oil and natural gas worldwide. The company has market cap of $456.27 million. The firm offers contract activities services, including personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies. It has a 33.58 P/E ratio. It also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services, as well as integrated infrastructure solutions.

More notable recent Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Exterran Corporation (EXTN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Exterran Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:EXTN – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exterran Corporation (EXTN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Silicon Laboratories had 8 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Tuesday, June 25 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, January 31 the stock rating was downgraded by Needham to “Hold”.

More notable recent Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALGT, VAR, SLAB – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NXPI vs. SLAB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Silicon Laboratories’s (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shareholders Feel About Its 115% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SLAB) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold SLAB shares while 66 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 57.49% more from 40.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Lp reported 0.07% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Benjamin F Edwards And has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Lc accumulated 14,483 shares. Redmond Asset Management Llc accumulated 0.36% or 10,197 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Granahan Management Ma holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 24,780 shares. The California-based Franklin Resources has invested 0.03% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Axa stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Inc has invested 0.06% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). California State Teachers Retirement System has 65,761 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Com stated it has 24.63 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System reported 68,244 shares. Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 156 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 11,680 shares. Papp L Roy stated it has 9,864 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $87,740 activity. $87,740 worth of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) was sold by BOCK WILLIAM G on Friday, February 15.