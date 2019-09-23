Oak Ridge Investments Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Has Cut by $2.77 Million as Stock Value Rose; Rk Asset Management Maintains Holding in Buckle (The) (BKE)

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) by 217.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 253,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The institutional investor held 369,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40 million, up from 116,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 668,831 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, FOR 4-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MARCH 3 DECREASED 5.3 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Comparable Store Net Sales Yr-to-date Fell 3%; 30/05/2018 – Dir Fairfield Gifts 650 Of Buckle Inc; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc March Net Sales Fell 5.2% to $82.3M; 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Comparable Store Net Sales Decreased 3.4%; 08/03/2018 – The Buckle: Comparable-Store Sales Fell 5.3% in February; 08/04/2018 – Trump Predicts China Will Be First to Buckle in Trade Dispute; 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Net Sales Decreased 6.5% to $58.6M; 08/03/2018 – Buckle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Buckle May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 8,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 52,197 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.11 million, down from 60,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $228.75. About 1.28 million shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverpark Advsrs Lc invested 3.31% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Bellecapital Intll Ltd owns 1,023 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Utah Retirement accumulated 0.07% or 10,692 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 739 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% or 402,726 shares. De Burlo owns 33,480 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking owns 0.07% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 59,805 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 138 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Fjarde Ap owns 17,760 shares. Whittier Com reported 3 shares. Primecap Ca holds 0.07% or 281,400 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 10,710 shares. 3,169 are held by Vident Advisory Lc.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.78 million for 21.74 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Ulta plans expansion despite lower-than-expected earnings – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/30/2019: ULTA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, CPB, TSN, TGT, BIG – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Trade Ahead of Earnings: ULTA, BBY, WDAY – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday’s Vital Data: Ulta, Workday and Shopify – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Buckle, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buckle: A Retailer Trading In Deep Value Territory – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “11 Stocks To Watch For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold BKE shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.60 million shares or 1.04% less from 31.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested in 55,621 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 17,389 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Invsts Limited stated it has 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 0.07% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 1.11M shares. Manufacturers Life Communication The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 19,167 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 40,339 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 420 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,532 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 33,832 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc invested in 0% or 66 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Com owns 31,558 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 17,540 shares.