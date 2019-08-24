Oak Ridge Investments Stake in Pacira Biosciences (PCRX) Has Cut by $329,194; Iridian Asset Management Has Lowered Its Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Stake as Share Value Rose

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 13.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 364,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.30 million, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.01. About 650,638 shares traded or 46.52% up from the average. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 View; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC SN.L – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints New CEO; 19/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew Supports AAFAO Courses with Donation of More Than $3M of Equipment to The Podiatry Institute; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Previously Saw 2018 Underlying Rev Up 3%-4%; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds Smith & Nephew, Exits Vanda Pharma; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew names Namal Nawana new CEO; 02/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew, Inc. vs Arthrex, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/02/2018

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (PCRX) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 8,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The institutional investor held 180,620 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87 million, down from 189,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Pacira Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.54. About 563,787 shares traded or 8.02% up from the average. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 06/04/2018 – FDA Posted Pacira Drug Approval Notice Earlier Friday; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals Plans Conference Call Monday Morning; 06/04/2018 – $PCRX approved. Narrow label for brachial plexus block; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Drug Exparel Appearls on FDA Friday List of Approved Drug Submission; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA: FDA OKS EXPAREL AS NERVE BLOCK TO PRODUCE REG ANALGESIA; 08/05/2018 – Pacira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for EXPAREL® as a Nerve Block to Produce Regional Analgesia; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co/The (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 520,728 shares to 3.82M shares, valued at $106.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conduent Inc by 4.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 280,950 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $20.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameris Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 100,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Descartes Systems Grp (NASDAQ:DSGX).