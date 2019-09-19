Oak Ridge Investments Stake in John Bean Technologies Co (JBT) Increased by $10.40 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined While Smith Salley & Associates Increased Stake

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 5,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 107,988 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.28M, up from 102,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $72.82. About 6.80 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp Co (JBT) by 347.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 85,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 110,734 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41 million, up from 24,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $108. About 171,047 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Estates Ny owns 4,263 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tortoise Advisors Ltd reported 35 shares stake. Btr Capital holds 55,992 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Rwwm Incorporated holds 151,705 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa reported 297,573 shares. Opus Cap Group Inc Ltd owns 11,487 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.21 million shares. Family Management Corp reported 45,937 shares stake. Fragasso Grp accumulated 0.22% or 14,489 shares. Lincoln Capital Limited Co reported 0.63% stake. Central National Bank And Tru invested in 0.11% or 6,363 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stonebridge Capital has 92,873 shares. Villere St Denis J And Company Lc owns 12,250 shares. King Wealth stated it has 29,728 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $663.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23,783 shares to 324,098 shares, valued at $17.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,893 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

