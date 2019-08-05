Oak Ridge Investments Raised Position in Saia (SAIA); Ppl (PPL) Stock Price Declined While Ls Investment Advisors Upped by $824,042 Its Position

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corporation (PPL) by 92.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 26,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 55,341 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 28,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 2.68 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Saia Inc (SAIA) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 11,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The institutional investor held 170,822 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.44 million, up from 159,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Saia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $75.56. About 331,028 shares traded or 78.96% up from the average. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.06% or 565,918 shares. Curbstone stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Miller Howard Investments reported 0.03% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 31,381 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Tru stated it has 8,496 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 134,298 are owned by Grisanti Cap Management Lc. Verition Fund Ltd has invested 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). First Commonwealth Pa has 7,070 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Usca Ria Limited Liability has 0.74% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Moreover, Tompkins Finance has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 1,400 shares. 6,347 were reported by Dynamic Advisor Solutions. 1.11M are held by Personal Corp. Adirondack Communications stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). New York-based Cibc Ww Corp has invested 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 67,423 shares.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 5,009 shares to 5,240 shares, valued at $802,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 718,595 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 12,650 shares to 190,898 shares, valued at $23.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 73,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,762 shares, and cut its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In Del (NYSE:BFAM).