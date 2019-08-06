Oak Ridge Investments Raised Its Descartes Systems Grp (DSGX) Holding by $469,296; Stock Price Declined; As Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Market Valuation Declined, Van Berkom & Associates Has Lifted Position by $11.27 Million

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 27.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 352,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.23M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 457,031 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Descartes Systems Grp (DSGX) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 13,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 452,669 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.47 million, up from 439,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Descartes Systems Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.43. About 72,017 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Crawford Invest Counsel has invested 0.09% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 47,300 shares. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 0.02% or 21,683 shares. Bell Retail Bank reported 18,751 shares stake. Brown Advisory Inc reported 884,578 shares. Gw Henssler Assocs Limited reported 9,931 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc invested in 65,038 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 55,506 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Pnc Financial Services Group stated it has 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Dupont Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Riverhead Management Ltd has invested 0.1% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Scout Invs Inc has 0.07% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Davis R M Inc holds 0.02% or 19,275 shares in its portfolio.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 72,645 shares to 841,186 shares, valued at $78.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 118,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38M shares, and cut its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integrated Device Tech Com (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 112,756 shares to 210,870 shares, valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bottomline Technolgies Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 9,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,087 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Sys Inc Com (NYSE:EPAM).