Oak Ridge Investments Raised By $3.43 Million Its Ameris Bancorp Com (ABCB) Stake; Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) Covered By 5 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Concert Pharma (NASDAQ:CNCE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Concert Pharma had 13 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Mizuho. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26 target in Friday, February 22 report. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was initiated by SunTrust on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The stock of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Mizuho. The stock of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Mizuho. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. See Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) latest ratings:

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased Ameris Bancorp Com (ABCB) stake by 50.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oak Ridge Investments Llc acquired 100,789 shares as Ameris Bancorp Com (ABCB)’s stock rose 10.11%. The Oak Ridge Investments Llc holds 301,279 shares with $10.35M value, up from 200,490 last quarter. Ameris Bancorp Com now has $2.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 66,238 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 70,064 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 10/04/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments as of March 31, 2018 to Be Sufficient to Fund the Co Into 2021; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments at March 31 Totaled $191M; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Concert Pharma; 22/04/2018 – DJ Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNCE); 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 07/05/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.13 million activity. $4.13M worth of stock was sold by BVF PARTNERS L P/IL on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 7,091 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Qs Investors Lc holds 83,122 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 106,279 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication New York owns 20,876 shares. Financial Bank Of America De reported 110,922 shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 958,493 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Panagora Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 132,192 shares. Axa owns 27,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital And Equity invested in 0% or 10,092 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 3,949 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gp Incorporated has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 126 shares. Prudential Financial has 130,826 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company has market cap of $248.71 million. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancshares holds 0.01% or 40,452 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 15,350 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) or 816,514 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Prudential Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). 8,756 are held by Envestnet Asset. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.01% or 27,092 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 73,300 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 200 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 16,843 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 64,911 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 12,814 shares. Nwq Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.64 million shares. Natixis holds 26,074 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $30,000 activity. Another trade for 800 shares valued at $30,000 was bought by McCague Elizabeth A.