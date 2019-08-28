Oak Ridge Investments Position in Pacira Biosciences (PCRX) Has Decreased by $329,194 as Share Price Declined; Indus Capital Partners Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Has Trimmed by $71.30 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (PCRX) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 8,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The institutional investor held 180,620 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87M, down from 189,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Pacira Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $36.07. About 455,705 shares traded. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 06/04/2018 – Pacira Drug Exparel Appearls on FDA Friday List of Approved Drug Submission; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA REITERATED FULL YEAR 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – FDA Posted Pacira Drug Approval Notice Earlier Friday; 29/03/2018 PACIRA SAYS COO HAS LEFT TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 10/04/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022496 Company: PACIRA PHARMS INC; 06/04/2018 – $PCRX Here is the full Pacira Pharma Exparel label; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA: FDA OKS EXPAREL AS NERVE BLOCK TO PRODUCE REG ANALGESIA; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Confirms FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for Exparel as Nerve Block to Produce Regional Analgesia

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 83.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 391,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, down from 471,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $167.48. About 6.02 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 201,975 shares to 693,894 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bright Scholar Ed Hldgs Ltd by 75,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS).

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc Com by 21,140 shares to 365,513 shares, valued at $32.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 15,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Cl B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold PCRX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 58.08 million shares or 47.68% more from 39.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru reported 3,735 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl Inc has 0% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 70,509 shares. Jefferies Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 23,481 shares. Spectrum Gp Inc reported 0.01% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Armistice Capital invested 2.23% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% or 228,777 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Cap accumulated 47,548 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset LP has 6,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability invested in 380,196 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn holds 131,772 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). 35,983 are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $66,244 activity.

