Oak Ridge Investments Position in Home Bancshares (HOMB) Has Upped by $348,653; Diamond Hill Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) as Stock Price Rose

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 20,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 289,705 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, up from 269,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 557,245 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 22.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.63% the S&P500.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 82,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.42M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.44 million, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 16,887 shares to 137,222 shares, valued at $21.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bottomline Technolgies Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 9,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,087 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trimas Corp. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 38,698 shares to 249,019 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 74,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding P.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 sales for $262.64 million activity. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M worth of stock or 19,049 shares. Shares for $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Skoufalos Ioannis had sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86 million on Friday, February 1. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K.

