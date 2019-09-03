Oak Ridge Investments Lowered Stake in Wex Com (WEX) by $1.82 Million; Shareholder Permanens Capital LP Upped Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Holding

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc Com (WEX) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 9,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 126,812 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.35 million, down from 136,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $5.51 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 171,137 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $980,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.32. About 1.47 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Houston midstream firm launches renovation at HQ in Allen Center downtown – Houston Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Saddlehorn Pipeline to Further Expand Following Increased Volume Commitments – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Plains All American Pipeline Delivers a Profit Gusher in Q1 – Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plains’ Cactus II pipeline to begin line fill within a week – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 6,522 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Seven Post Invest Office Lp holds 57,600 shares. Cincinnati Insur Communications has invested 0.16% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Alps accumulated 37.92M shares or 6.58% of the stock. 13,000 are owned by Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd Company. Us Commercial Bank De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Mirae Asset Global Investments owns 3.37 million shares. Strategy Asset Managers Llc accumulated 728 shares or 0% of the stock. Inverness Counsel Ltd New York holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 96,585 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct owns 29,300 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx reported 25,749 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Sfmg Lc has invested 0.12% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). American National Insur Tx has 0.02% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 11,865 shares. Doliver Advsrs LP holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 12,498 shares. Miller Howard Invs Inc New York reported 2.18 million shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 16.83% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.02 per share. WEX’s profit will be $102.14M for 21.08 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.41% EPS growth.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4,648 shares to 119,497 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameris Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 100,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 3.84M shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 30,713 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 15,113 shares. Invesco Limited holds 29,606 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 72,695 shares. Us Financial Bank De reported 0% stake. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Pathstone Family Office Llc has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.09% or 29,266 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 352 shares. Bamco New York holds 450,000 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 77,060 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co owns 43,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 65,289 shares.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WEX Inc. (WEX) CEO Melissa Smith on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WEX Is A Buy On The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “WEX, Phillips 66 Sign Exclusive Multi-Year Private Label Extension – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WEX Inc (WEX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.