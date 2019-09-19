Oak Ridge Investments Lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals Com (LGND) Position by $1.48 Million as Share Price Declined; Prime Capital Management Company LTD Cut Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $18.79 Million; Share Price Declined

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 111,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 654,596 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.92M, down from 765,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $473.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $181.88. About 12.34 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba And Cainiao To Invest $1.38 Billion In Chinese Express Delivery Company ZTO — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (LGND) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 12,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 112,902 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.89 million, down from 125,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.83% or $5.79 during the last trading session, reaching $105.06. About 635,939 shares traded or 49.69% up from the average. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: KSQ Will Be Responsible for All Costs Related to Antibody Development Program; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGND); 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Under Pact, KSQ Will Be Able to Use Ligand’s Full OmniAb Platform to Discover Antibodies; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – PER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT, CO TO RECEIVE TOTAL POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $533.8 MLN; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 REV VIEW $186.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at American Diabetes Association Meeting Jun 22; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $184 MLN

Since May 14, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $1.50 million activity. The insider Korenberg Matthew E bought 500 shares worth $43,091. HIGGINS JOHN L had bought 1,000 shares worth $108,202. Patel Sunil bought $95,980 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Friday, August 2. $93,594 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) was bought by Davis Todd C on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold LGND shares while 116 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.29 million shares or 2.32% less from 23.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd has invested 0.08% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% or 24,886 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Trillium Asset Management Ltd owns 9,355 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability holds 1.28 million shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). 4,105 were accumulated by Navellier Associates. Panagora Asset stated it has 32,164 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Los Angeles Cap And Equity invested in 0.01% or 9,790 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). 5,992 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 45,542 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on October 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ligand down 12% on Promacta rights sale – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “XBI, LGND, SAGE, GBT: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Stocks the Insiders Are Buying on Sale – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 70.37% or $0.95 from last year’s $1.35 per share. LGND’s profit will be $7.60 million for 65.66 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.44% negative EPS growth.

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30B and $437.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 261,472 shares to 5.39M shares, valued at $193.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 37.27 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Alibaba vs. JD.com – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: WMT, BABA, LOW, XLNX, Bitcoin – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will acquire a cross-border e-commerce business unit, Kaola – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 09, 2019.