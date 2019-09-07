Oak Ridge Investments Lowered Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake by $827,700; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Has Increased by Horseman Capital Management Ltd

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – WILLIAM DEMANT WDH.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 192 FROM DKK 171; 15/05/2018 – BANCO BPM BAMI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.4 FROM EUR 3.3; 14/05/2018 – Hovnanian Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2010P FROM 2000P; 04/04/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD GOLD.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 465 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 21,243 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.83 million, down from 21,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 06/04/2018 – CNBC Now: EXCLUSIVE– Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 03/05/2018 – Fast Co Design: Exclusive: Walmart.com Redesigns As The Anti-Amazon; 15/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Earnings On Tap, Amazon’s Runway in Retail — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Bevite Helps Retailers Fight Amazon with the First Transparent Commercial Blockchain Platform that Eliminates Excess Inventory; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan investigated for demanding ‘cooperation payments’; 12/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Seek Office-Supply Dominance With Credit Card; 16/04/2018 – Drug & pharmacy stocks spike after sources tell CNBC that Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada holds 2.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 20,227 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp invested in 8,514 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Cutter Brokerage Inc reported 1,242 shares. Bb&T has 0.79% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora holds 248 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 630,248 shares or 11.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schroder Mgmt has 0.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Llc has 1.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,568 shares. 47,808 were reported by Huntington Bancorporation. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 1.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP owns 0.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,665 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated has invested 2.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership holds 1.32% or 5,067 shares. Clarivest Asset Llc invested 3.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alta Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 738 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 20,509 shares to 289,705 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 280,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Wix.Com Ltf (NASDAQ:WIX).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Amazon (AMZN) Stock on the Dip Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Amazon.com (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Amazon Ready to Take on Stitch Fix? – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon eyes 10% stake in Indian retailer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “JPMORGAN CHASE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. – JPM – Business Wire” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,000 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $886,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,200 shares, and cut its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.54% or 42,545 shares. Cadence Fincl Bank Na reported 56,261 shares. Inverness Counsel reported 1.79% stake. 21,313 were accumulated by Atlas Browninc. Drexel Morgan invested in 0.57% or 6,400 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 2.41M shares or 1.11% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc reported 5,720 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd holds 236,105 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Geode Management Limited Co has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 14,283 were reported by Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca). Kames Cap Public Limited reported 2.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Georgia-based Montag A Associate has invested 0.77% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wealthquest reported 9,631 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Stonehearth Management Lc holds 6,027 shares. The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).