Oak Ridge Investments Lifted Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake by $10.14 Million; Stock Price Declined; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose While Amica Mutual Insurance Company Raised Its Stake

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 14,421 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 11,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $204.18. About 359,010 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/05/2018 – Goldman Tells Big Oil: Take the Gas Risk and Demand Will Follow; 23/03/2018 – Growing Number of Goldman Sachs Advisors Jumping Ship — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Sells In-House Cybersecurity Software to Tech Company; 15/05/2018 – WestRock at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC GS.N MANAGEMENT “CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC” THAT FACTORS LEADING TO 1Q RESULTS WILL PERSIST -CFO; 07/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 25/05/2018 – NEW ITALIAN GOVERNMENT’S FISCAL MEASURES COULD IMPACT ITALIAN BANKS’ CORE EQUITY TIER 1 RATIOS BY 60 BASIS POINTS – GOLDMAN SACHS ESTIMATES; 08/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 21.3 FROM SFR 20.3; 14/03/2018 – The Bet That Undid Lloyd Blankfein At Goldman Sachs — Barrons.com

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 1248.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 191,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 206,557 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, up from 15,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $47.12. About 2.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Valley Advisers has 0.28% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Factory Mutual Ins holds 1.29 million shares. Psagot Invest House accumulated 0.98% or 429,605 shares. Clark Mgmt Gru invested in 1.54 million shares. Garland reported 127,811 shares or 4.78% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd holds 0.54% or 1.36 million shares. Moreover, Merriman Wealth Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,538 shares. Macroview Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Atria Limited Liability Company has 0.4% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 247,340 were accumulated by Cannell Peter B Incorporated. Argent Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 288,475 shares. Chatham Cap Gru invested in 215,961 shares or 3% of the stock. Eqis Capital Mngmt has invested 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Fiduciary Inv Counsel invested in 4.96% or 496,799 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt invested in 221,830 shares or 5.69% of the stock.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Cisco stock drops after earnings include weak guidance – MarketWatch” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Is Unjustly Oversold – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours: Warren Buffett Reveals New Investments, Cisco Sinks on Q4 Results – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco To Acquire Voicea For Videoconferencing Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4,203 shares to 41,649 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII) by 6,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,718 shares, and cut its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.16 Per Share – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,327 shares to 131,549 shares, valued at $24.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,146 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Tru holds 0.01% or 100 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability has 298 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Banque Pictet Cie holds 133,000 shares. Lee Danner Bass Inc has 0.39% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 18,300 shares. Capital Interest Limited Ca accumulated 2,284 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc owns 3,666 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Frontier Invest Management has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Donaldson Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.06% or 3,550 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Prudential Public Limited Company owns 658,078 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 376,962 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Matrix Asset New York invested 1.77% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Maverick Capital Limited holds 34,090 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 4,782 shares.