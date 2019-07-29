Oak Ridge Investments Lifted Its Ameris Bancorp Com (ABCB) Holding by $3.43 Million; As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stock Price Rose, Greenlight Capital Upped Position by $14.58 Million

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75 million, up from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.64. About 397,109 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp Com (ABCB) by 50.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 100,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 301,279 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35M, up from 200,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 143,687 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 34.27% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS)

