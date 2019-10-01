Oak Ridge Investments Increases Holding in Five9 (FIVN); Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Boosted Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Stake

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 22,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 252,790 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.86M, up from 230,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $82. About 360,068 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 46,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 221,156 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.34M, up from 174,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 384,722 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Five9 Stock Popped Thursday – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Five9, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Five9 (FIVN) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s In the Cards? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Five9 (FIVN) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc Com (NYSE:WEX) by 18,057 shares to 108,755 shares, valued at $22.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stifel Finl Corp Com (NYSE:SF) by 7,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,500 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Lowenhaupt Global Advisors joins CIBC Private Wealth Management – GuruFocus.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CMS Energy (CMS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Stocks for High-Yield Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Pension: Should You Buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) or CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock for Passive Income? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $844.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,272 shares to 30,455 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 25,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 963,460 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).