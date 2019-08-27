Oak Ridge Investments Increased Its Lkq Com (LKQ) Position; Edgepoint Investment Group Raised By $17.91 Million Its Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Stake

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased Lkq Corp Com (LKQ) stake by 4.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oak Ridge Investments Llc acquired 21,841 shares as Lkq Corp Com (LKQ)’s stock declined 9.14%. The Oak Ridge Investments Llc holds 493,332 shares with $14.00M value, up from 471,491 last quarter. Lkq Corp Com now has $7.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.34. About 120,524 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) stake by 10.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc acquired 1.63 million shares as Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY)’s stock declined 60.26%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 17.74 million shares with $202.21M value, up from 16.11 million last quarter. Realogy Hldgs Corp now has $709.95M valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.21. About 227,985 shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

Among 2 analysts covering Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Realogy Holdings has $14 highest and $800 lowest target. $11’s average target is 77.13% above currents $6.21 stock price. Realogy Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, June 10 by Stephens. J.P. Morgan maintained Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) rating on Tuesday, March 5. J.P. Morgan has “Sell” rating and $14 target.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 2,500 shares were bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J, worth $22,700. 119,300 shares were bought by Schneider Ryan M., worth $999,734.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 27,300 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 208,797 shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management accumulated 126,533 shares. Whittier reported 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Lpl Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 189,441 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 211,625 shares. Schroder Investment Management Group reported 47,501 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,434 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0% or 40,500 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 123,529 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Bluecrest Mngmt reported 0.03% stake.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) stake by 177,931 shares to 170,585 valued at $15.57 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 75,000 shares and now owns 166,712 shares. Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,948 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 6,330 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 16,600 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks reported 0.56% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.03% or 12,460 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Alliancebernstein LP owns 772,004 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1.00 million were reported by Md Sass Invsts Svcs Inc. Aurora Counsel invested 0.88% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 78,658 are owned by Oppenheimer Com. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Private Na reported 0.14% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Fjarde Ap holds 0.03% or 78,486 shares. 102,757 are held by Riverhead Mgmt.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 465 shares to 21,243 valued at $37.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Retrophin Inc Com (NASDAQ:RTRX) stake by 17,523 shares and now owns 263,596 shares. Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) was reduced too.