Oak Ridge Investments Increased Five9 (FIVN) Holding; Alkeon Capital Management Trimmed Netease (NTES) Stake By $82.88 Million

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased Five9 Inc (FIVN) stake by 26.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oak Ridge Investments Llc acquired 46,323 shares as Five9 Inc (FIVN)’s stock declined 6.80%. The Oak Ridge Investments Llc holds 221,156 shares with $11.34M value, up from 174,833 last quarter. Five9 Inc now has $3.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 1.21 million shares traded or 41.75% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased Netease Inc (NTES) stake by 72.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 325,000 shares as Netease Inc (NTES)’s stock declined 19.12%. The Alkeon Capital Management Llc holds 122,989 shares with $31.46M value, down from 447,989 last quarter. Netease Inc now has $35.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $273.54. About 346,779 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 17/03/2018 – China’s; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bull of the Day: NetEase (NTES) – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Share Price Is Up 194% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for NetEase (NTES) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “E-Commerce For Music: A Good Deal For NetEase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased Okta Inc stake by 116,000 shares to 2.06M valued at $254.68M in 2019Q2. It also upped Lyft Inc (Call) stake by 400,000 shares and now owns 1.00 million shares. Sea Ltd was raised too.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $302.68 million for 29.22 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NetEase has $32600 highest and $274.6000 lowest target. $305.87’s average target is 11.82% above currents $273.54 stock price. NetEase had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, September 6. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by Nomura.

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Five9 (FIVN) CEO â€“ Making Progress to Change a Quarter-Trillion Dollar Call Center Industry – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why There’s More Strong Growth Ahead for Five9 – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Five9: Impressive Quarter Confirms Long-Term Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “Five9 Inc: FIVN Stock Hits 2019 Forecast on Record Q2 Results, Still Has Upside – Profit Confidential” with publication date: August 14, 2019.