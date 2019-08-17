Oak Ridge Investments Increased Ameris Bancorp Com (ABCB) Stake by $3.43 Million as Stock Price Rose; Carret Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) as Stock Value Declined

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 5,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 105,968 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 100,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64M shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp Com (ABCB) by 50.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 100,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 301,279 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35M, up from 200,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.43. About 390,819 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769 on Friday, March 1. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market News: Gold Soars Above $1,500; CVS Looks Healthy – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Rite Aid vs. CVS Health – The Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Things You Can Expect With CVS Health’s Q2 Earnings Update – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “CVS reports earnings Wednesday. Hereâ€™s what to expect – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $613.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,702 shares to 236,771 shares, valued at $12.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,411 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft & Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,169 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Freestone Capital Limited holds 222,075 shares. Pictet Asset accumulated 1.51 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 43,766 shares. Highland Cap Ltd Co owns 171,723 shares. Hilton Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 200 shares. Bollard Ltd Liability reported 18,515 shares. Sector Gamma As holds 2.58% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 298,733 shares. Geode Capital Limited Com accumulated 17.57M shares. Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 1.12M shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 145,405 are held by Whittier Tru. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 48,197 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc Com (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,231 shares to 76,048 shares, valued at $13.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In Del (NYSE:BFAM) by 14,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,997 shares, and cut its stake in A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Smithfield Tru has 0.01% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 3,233 shares. 8,080 were accumulated by Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Comerica National Bank stated it has 40,452 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 68 shares. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Ltd has invested 0.04% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 256,069 shares or 0% of the stock. 18,000 are held by Pinnacle Assoc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 16,199 shares. Natixis owns 26,074 shares. 50,684 were accumulated by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Willis Investment Counsel reported 7,172 shares. Prudential Fin Incorporated reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). 8,308 were reported by Metropolitan Life Company New York.

More notable recent Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ameris Bancorp 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock Gained 78% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMG, ABCB, ZION – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ameris Bancorp goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $30,000 activity.