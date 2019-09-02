Oak Ridge Investments Has Upped Stake in Lkq Com (LKQ) as Market Value Declined; Johnston Asset Management Stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Lowered as Share Price Rose

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 355,027 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.34 million, down from 368,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $99.89. About 1.99 million shares traded or 21.96% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 13/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Appoints James “Lee” Marsh to the Second Judicial Circuit Court; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 03/05/2018 – Howard Marsh Metropark, Designed by SmithGroupJJR, Opens in Toledo Area; 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 04/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia’s Mitchell Marsh to undergo ankle surgery; 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 06/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp Com (LKQ) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 21,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 493,332 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.00M, up from 471,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 1.34 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Us Etf (IUSG) by 73,028 shares to 12,982 shares, valued at $783,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,773 shares, and cut its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO).

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Auto Stocks Reporting Q2 Earnings for Jul 25: BWA and LKQ – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Implied RWL Analyst Target Price: $60 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LKQ Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Steadfast Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.59% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). The Wisconsin-based Natl Investment Serv Wi has invested 2.98% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 70,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Optimum reported 450 shares. Zebra Capital Management Ltd holds 0.21% or 14,247 shares. Capital World Investors has invested 0.09% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Allstate invested in 10,342 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). British Columbia Invest Corporation holds 87,980 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested in 8.58% or 2.59 million shares. Gulf International Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.04% or 71,958 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi holds 12,600 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Management Ks reported 1.10 million shares. Palisade Cap Limited Liability Nj accumulated 868,850 shares or 0.79% of the stock.

More important recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “NACD and Marsh & McLennan Offer New Road Map for Effective Corporate Governance in the Digital Age – GlobeNewswire”, Gurufocus.com published: “McGill & Partners signs agreement to acquire renewal rights to certain specialty business from Marsh Limited and JLT Specialty (Marsh) – GuruFocus.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mercer Appoints Michael Cianciulli to Philadelphia Office Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Counselors invested in 2,545 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Lc holds 0.11% or 277,751 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Limited Com reported 580,537 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 501,641 shares. Cambridge Trust invested in 0.02% or 2,958 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 5,200 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Boston Research Management accumulated 0.1% or 2,620 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 1.49M shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 1,781 shares. Markel holds 0.96% or 609,500 shares. 503,551 are held by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 1.54% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 470,760 shares. Us Commercial Bank De invested 0.06% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 6,180 are owned by Smithfield Trust Comm.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 6.60M shares to 21.13M shares, valued at $242.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 383,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $341.84 million for 36.19 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.