Oak Ridge Investments Has Upped Its Position in Green Dot (GDOT) by $4.79 Million as Stock Value Declined; Guggenheim Capital Holding in Alliant Energy (LNT) Has Increased by $1.03 Million as Valuation Rose

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 79,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 176,039 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, up from 96,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 678,666 shares traded or 0.94% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 21,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 150,837 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11M, up from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 985,160 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK OF ALLIANT, INTERSTATE POWER & LIGHT, &; 01/05/2018 – Announcing Alliant Underwriting Solutions, Alliant Embarks on New Era of Underwriting Strength; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP-INCLUDING THE WIND PROJECT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $2 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE WIND ENERGY ACROSS IOWA & WISCONSIN BY END OF 2020; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions to exhibit at NAMA Show in Las Vegas; 06/03/2018 – Former New Jersey State Senator Jennifer Beck Joins Alliant; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 08/03/2018 – Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant’s B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stash to introduce “stock-back” credit and debit cards – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Stock Could Be a Big Winner in the War on Cash – Motley Fool” published on October 31, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on March 10, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Mercer International Stock Popped 19% Today – The Motley Fool” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Green Dot Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,040 shares to 379,811 shares, valued at $44.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,649 shares, and cut its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Group Limited Liability Company holds 7,112 shares. Cwm Lc stated it has 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 175,425 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 9,304 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 182,374 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Management stated it has 32,900 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Scout Investments invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,894 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 10,480 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 38,086 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). D E Shaw & invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 876 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 59,300 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De owns 275,256 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 28,726 shares to 61,248 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Mlp Energy Ren (GER) by 68,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 917,671 shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Alliant Energy switches from NYSE to Nasdaq stock exchange – Milwaukee Business Journal” on December 19, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alliant Energy declares $0.355 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT), A Stock That Climbed 65% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 07, 2019.