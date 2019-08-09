Oak Ridge Investments Has Upped Its Green Dot (GDOT) Position by $4.79 Million as Share Price Declined; As Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Peddock Capital Advisors Has Raised Stake

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 79,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 176,039 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, up from 96,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.88% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.85. About 2.32 million shares traded or 181.18% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,918 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 8,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $138.09. About 4.16M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum V (EFAV) by 5,802 shares to 18,266 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,656 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:LGND) by 73,927 shares to 125,841 shares, valued at $15.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 16,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 454,334 shares, and cut its stake in Retrophin Inc Com (NASDAQ:RTRX).