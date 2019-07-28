Oak Ridge Investments Has Trimmed Silicon Laboratories Com (SLAB) Position as Stock Price Rose; Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Shareholder Petroleum & Resources Has Decreased Position by $1.72 Million

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Com (SLAB) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 5,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,953 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, down from 96,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $114.39. About 395,703 shares traded or 36.14% up from the average. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has declined 3.28% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q REV. $205M, EST. $199.4M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 42,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 69,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 1.61 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CF’s profit will be $172.44 million for 15.43 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 188.89% EPS growth.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 16,992 shares to 198,190 shares, valued at $10.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 20,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold SLAB shares while 66 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 57.49% more from 40.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $87,740 activity.