Oak Ridge Investments Has Trimmed Its Position in Bottomline Technolgies (EPAY) by $476,900 as Market Valuation Declined; Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Zimmer Partners LP Has Upped Its Holding by $32.28 Million as Share Price Rose

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1926.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 167,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 175,940 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.01M, up from 8,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.45M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Technolgies Inc (EPAY) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 9,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,087 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77 million, down from 124,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Technolgies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 125,735 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 0.49% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Llc holds 1.9% or 732,682 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Mellon has 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 10,200 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Prudential reported 62,687 shares. Parkside State Bank Trust has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co reported 10,233 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pitcairn accumulated 0.06% or 10,529 shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 93,377 shares. 195,901 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 17,941 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc accumulated 5,674 shares. 409,549 were reported by Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc. Moreover, Blair William And Co Il has 0.04% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc).

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc Com by 26,760 shares to 539,080 shares, valued at $8.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 15,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 1.07 million shares to 2.58M shares, valued at $176.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,000 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR).