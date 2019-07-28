Oak Ridge Investments Has Trimmed Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stake; Lincoln National (LNC) SI Increased By 3.13%

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) had an increase of 3.13% in short interest. LNC’s SI was 3.37M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.13% from 3.26 million shares previously. With 1.72M avg volume, 2 days are for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)’s short sellers to cover LNC’s short positions. The SI to Lincoln National Corporation’s float is 1.64%. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $66.64. About 1.82 million shares traded or 33.04% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 6.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) stake by 1.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 7,040 shares as Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Oak Ridge Investments Llc holds 379,811 shares with $44.80 million value, down from 386,851 last quarter. Microsoft Corp Com now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.48 billion. It operates through four divisions: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. It has a 9.51 P/E ratio. The firm sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $604,857 activity. $604,857 worth of stock was sold by GLASS DENNIS R on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold Lincoln National Corporation shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Mellon owns 1.74M shares. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 14,538 shares. Moreover, Commerce National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 3,550 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.04% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Azimuth Cap Mgmt Lc owns 5,460 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Capstone Advisors holds 7,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0% or 1,553 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.11% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Signaturefd Llc stated it has 0.03% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Charles Schwab Invest owns 929,618 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 367,517 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt reported 0% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.03% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 5,800 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.05% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt Inc has 0.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,881 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,878 shares. Mu Invests Limited holds 4% or 53,000 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 24,110 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 22,125 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Drexel Morgan invested 2.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv accumulated 4,022 shares. Glaxis Capital Mgmt invested in 28.75% or 82,060 shares. Fairview Cap Inv Management Limited Com has 0.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 29,495 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services holds 292,825 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp has 1.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 415,002 shares. Alley Lc invested in 2.7% or 77,794 shares. Parthenon Ltd Llc accumulated 373,197 shares or 9.84% of the stock. Cornerstone Invest Partners Limited invested in 46,300 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 30 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $16000 target in Friday, July 12 report. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya sold $28.35 million worth of stock.

