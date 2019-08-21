Oak Ridge Investments Has Trimmed Its Euronet Worldwide Com (EEFT) Holding; Integre Asset Management Has Increased Electronic Arts (EA) Holding By $358,550

Integre Asset Management Llc increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 15.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Integre Asset Management Llc acquired 3,550 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Integre Asset Management Llc holds 26,388 shares with $2.68 million value, up from 22,838 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $27.75B valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 807,779 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased Euronet Worldwide Inc Com (EEFT) stake by 6.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 11,267 shares as Euronet Worldwide Inc Com (EEFT)’s stock rose 4.11%. The Oak Ridge Investments Llc holds 156,311 shares with $22.29M value, down from 167,578 last quarter. Euronet Worldwide Inc Com now has $8.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $154.97. About 36,258 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,515 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 75,960 shares. Comml Bank Of Stockton stated it has 14,050 shares. Moreover, Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.23% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4,646 shares. Triangle Wealth, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,975 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.23% stake. Proshare Advisors Ltd Com holds 237,116 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc owns 1.21 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Ltd has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 76,734 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 11,091 shares. 20,954 are owned by Profund Ltd. Primecap Mgmt Co Ca owns 0.07% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 989,925 shares. Trustmark Bank Trust Department holds 0.01% or 770 shares. Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.13% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 19,965 shares to 26,575 valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) stake by 39,823 shares and now owns 13,748 shares. Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Electronic Arts has $120 highest and $88 lowest target. $106.46’s average target is 13.05% above currents $94.17 stock price. Electronic Arts had 22 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Stephens. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Monday, March 25. Goldman Sachs has “Hold” rating and $101 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $88 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Buckingham Research. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12000 target in Wednesday, May 8 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 EPS, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $147.66M for 14.30 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.