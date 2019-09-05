Oak Ridge Investments Has Raised Green Dot (GDOT) Stake by $4.79 Million; General Electric Co Com (GE) Share Price Rose While Barrett Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $458,793

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 79,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 176,039 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, up from 96,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 896,999 shares traded or 12.62% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 62.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 50,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 30,619 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306,000, down from 81,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 81.70M shares traded or 24.55% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – @JJshout JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 16/04/2018 – GE POWER TO SERVICE EQUIPMENT IN 11 PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS PURSUING OPTIONS TO DE-RISK GE CAPITAL – PRESENTATION; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – SULZER INDIA HAS BEEN CONTRACTED TO SUPPLY 21 BARREL-TYPE BOILER FEED PUMP SETS FOR GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 25/05/2018 – OwensAssetFund: $GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources sa; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: GE scraps bonuses for top execs for first time in 126 years; 03/05/2018 – GE POWER NAMES ROBERT MORGAN TO LEAD NEW ENERGY STORAGE UNIT; 22/05/2018 – Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 38,086 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.16% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Mackenzie Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Moreover, Aperio Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 25,082 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 0.01% or 56,548 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has 22,135 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,750 shares. The Missouri-based Scout Invs Inc has invested 0.07% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Cap Fund holds 0.01% or 18,246 shares. Elk Creek Partners Lc holds 0.99% or 227,364 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Navellier Inc owns 0.05% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 4,836 shares. Stevens Cap Lp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,040 shares to 379,811 shares, valued at $44.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asgn Inc by 12,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,818 shares, and cut its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:LGND).

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Digitaljournal.com which released: “NYSE:GDOT Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Green Dot Corporation – Press Release – Digital Journal” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Green Dot accelerates $100M stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Viacom, Yeti And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 08/07: (CVNA) (STMP) (SYMC) Higher; (GDOT) (ANGI) (ICUI) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 16.94 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GE: Markopolos In Perspective – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric: The Road To Junk Status Is Troubling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Key Takeaway From General Electric’s Latest Presentation – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why General Electric, Gap, and JD.com Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mixed GE Options Trades Suggest The Rally May Soon Run Out Of Steam – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 5,085 shares to 63,729 shares, valued at $15.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 4,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New Com (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was made by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23. The insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12.