Oak Ridge Investments Has Raised Descartes Systems Grp (DSGX) Stake By $469,296; NU Skin Enterprises (NUS) Shorts Increased By 53.37%

Among 5 analysts covering Descartes (NASDAQ:DSGX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Descartes had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. The stock of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by TD Securities with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 11. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by IBC with “Buy”.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products. It has a 19.74 P/E ratio. The firm also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products.

Among 5 analysts covering Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Nu Skin had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $70 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) on Monday, March 25 to “Sell” rating. The stock of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by DA Davidson.