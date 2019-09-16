Oak Ridge Investments Has Lowered Its Gartner Com (IT) Stake by $2.50 Million as Stock Price Declined; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Maintains Holding in Total Sys Svcs (TSS)

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Gartner Inc Com (IT) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 15,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 7,834 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, down from 23,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Gartner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $138.76. About 153,469 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 26/03/2018 – Tangoe Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – SmartBear Recognized in First Entry in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 05/03/2018 TCS Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Magic Quadrant for SAP Application Services, Worldwide by Gartner; 10/05/2018 – Kuebix Founder Dan Clark to Help Companies Optimize Their lnbound Freight at the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 11/04/2018 – Gartner Says Worldwide PC Shipments Declined 1.4 % in 1Q of 2018; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: In U.S., Dell Had Top Market Share at 29.1%, Followed by HP With 28.4%; 16/05/2018 – lnfoSec Institute Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement; 15/05/2018 – Gartner Says Pressure Is On Marketers to Think Big, Execute Smart and Deliver Growth; 03/05/2018 – Transparency-One is named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Corporate Social Responsibility Across the Supply Chain by Gartner

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 54.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 14,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 40,001 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.13M, up from 25,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $134.52. About 294,435 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE) by 8,316 shares to 8,646 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 124,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,141 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Advisors Limited Company holds 8,358 shares. 1.43M were reported by Ameriprise. 3,617 were accumulated by Advisor Prtn Lc. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 13,551 shares. Cleararc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Com Tn holds 0% or 148 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.03% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Colonial Tru Advisors holds 0.29% or 12,445 shares in its portfolio. Churchill reported 127,060 shares stake. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 5,891 shares. Lakeview Cap Limited Liability accumulated 0.7% or 9,381 shares. Amica Retiree Medical holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 1,206 shares. Smith Moore reported 3,836 shares. Vermont-based Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Victory Management invested in 0.1% or 384,646 shares.

