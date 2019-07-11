Oak Ridge Investments Has Lowered By $316,800 Its Beacon Roofing Supply Com (BECN) Holding; Prudential Pacific Growth Fund (DTF) Sentiment Is 1.22

Prudential Pacific Growth Fund Inc (DTF) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 11 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 9 reduced and sold equity positions in Prudential Pacific Growth Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 2.66 million shares, up from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Prudential Pacific Growth Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased Beacon Roofing Supply Inc Com (BECN) stake by 3.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 9,900 shares as Beacon Roofing Supply Inc Com (BECN)’s stock rose 5.91%. The Oak Ridge Investments Llc holds 297,707 shares with $9.57M value, down from 307,607 last quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc Com now has $2.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.73. About 146,723 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 127,999 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). 8,400 are held by Commonwealth Comml Bank Of. 140,912 were accumulated by Axa. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Marathon Cap Mngmt holds 21,915 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 537,668 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,214 shares. 170,654 were reported by Df Dent. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.02% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 217 shares.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) stake by 16,687 shares to 381,196 valued at $7.37M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wix.Com Ltf (NASDAQ:WIX) stake by 7,402 shares and now owns 132,429 shares. Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) was raised too.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. $186.88 million worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was bought by CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd.. $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was bought by FROST RICHARD W on Thursday, June 13.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Beacon Roofing Supply Appoints Julian G. Francis as President and CEO and to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/03/2019: SAUC,TSLA,BECN,OC – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: AbbVie, MGM and More – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fastenal (FAST) Up 23% in 6 Months: Can the Bull Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Beacon Roofing Supply Named to Fortune 500 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Beacon Roofing Supply had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of BECN in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Hold” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, February 25. Robert W. Baird maintained Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 6.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BECN’s profit will be $86.28 million for 7.29 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -380.00% EPS growth.

