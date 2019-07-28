Oak Ridge Investments Has Increased Its Home Bancshares (HOMB) Stake by $348,653; Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Stake Has Lifted by Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 20,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 289,705 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, up from 269,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 557,245 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 22.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.63% the S&P500.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 128.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,245 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 5,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 2.42M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK)

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Duke Energy to offer Bloom Energy distributed fuel cell technology to customers – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – The Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Duke Energy applauds Trump decision on uranium production – PRNewswire” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Trust Communication owns 1,342 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Old Natl National Bank In has 0.07% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 14,546 shares. Paloma Prns Company stated it has 81,271 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 672 shares. 103,718 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsrs Lc. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 163,709 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company holds 929,214 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Co has 3,200 shares. Mathes Inc reported 3,600 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability invested 0.09% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Gulf Intl Comml Bank (Uk) invested in 0.26% or 168,005 shares. Energy Income Llc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Company Dc has invested 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Mackenzie Financial invested in 0.05% or 246,681 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated holds 0.01% or 581 shares in its portfolio.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,076 shares to 45,452 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,043 shares, and cut its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HOMB shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.12 million shares or 3.28% less from 109.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb reported 583 shares stake. Pnc Service Group invested in 1.02 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Com owns 351,826 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. King Luther Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.1% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Northern Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 2.45 million shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn stated it has 0.02% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 84,937 shares. 844,475 were reported by Natl Bank Of America De. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation has 14,670 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Stephens Ar invested in 0.12% or 291,774 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs owns 58,495 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited has 14,775 shares. Whittier reported 0.01% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Amer Century Inc owns 2.77 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.