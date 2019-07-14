Oak Ridge Investments Has Increased Holding in Unilever Plc (UL) by $371,583; As Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Market Valuation Declined, Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Decreased by $987,194 Its Position

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 6,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,022 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22M, up from 118,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $62.68. About 540,061 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 23/03/2018 – Unilever quits UK, Stephen Hawking’s legacy, Russian revolution lessons; 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from British capitalism; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER EXEC SAYS PRICING IN BRAZIL SHOULD PICK UP THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 49.00 FROM EUR 47.00; RATING HOLD; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Boards to Finalize Moving HQ From UK to the Netherlands -Sky News; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Unilever faces mounting investor unrest over UK exit – FT; 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam over London as corporate HQ; 25/04/2018 – Dutch PM Rutte survives censure vote over dividend tax row; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS GROSS MARGIN SHOULD EXPAND THIS YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Prices $2.1 Bln Bond Issue

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 57.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 22,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 17,054 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 40,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.21. About 4.35M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 16/03/2018 – MEDIA-SAPREF restarting South African refinery following power outage- OGJ; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO BOB DUDLEY COMMENTS IN ADDRESS TO CERAWEEK GATHERING; 21/05/2018 – BP – WITH EFFECT FROM CLOSE OF AGM ON MAY 21 PAUL ANDERSON HAS RETIRED AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, DAME ALISON CARNWATH HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 20/04/2018 – Less than a decade after the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster, the Trump administration wants to expand offshore drilling; 01/05/2018 – BP SEES LOWER 2Q OUTPUT AFTER NON-RENEWAL OF ABU DHABI LICENSE; 10/04/2018 – BP’S CFO SAYS $50-$60 OIL IS PRUDENT RANGE TO PLAN COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: First quarter 2018 production; 10/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – BP LAUNCHES ITS FIRST BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT AT U.S. WIND FARM; 01/05/2018 – “I think it is a complete urban myth and there is absolutely no substance to that story that we’re aware of within the company,” BP chief financial officer, Brian Gilvary told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Tuesday; 04/04/2018 – BP eyes 119 LNG cargo shipments annually from Tangguh Indonesia up to 2020

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 14,054 shares to 532,519 shares, valued at $14.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,487 shares, and cut its stake in Oak Ridge Disciplined Growth.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 14,843 shares to 41,017 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 10,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,677 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).