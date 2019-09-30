Oak Ridge Investments Has Decreased Its Position in Unilever Plc (UL) by $572,668 as Market Valuation Declined; Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its New York Times Co (NYT) Holding by $77.12 Million

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 7.59 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.59M, down from 10.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 1.74M shares traded or 1.05% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 16/04/2018 – New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for Stories on Sexual Harassment; 09/04/2018 – KPAX Missoula News: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald; 02/04/2018 – New York Times Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/05/2018 – Mediaite: Journos Call Out Trump for Falsely Attacking NY Times Over `Phony’ Source: `Another Easily Verifiable Lie’; 09/03/2018 – Save the Redwoods League & New York Times Bestselling Author T. A. Barron Launch “Reading the Redwoods” Contest for Elementary; 17/04/2018 – The New York Times and CB Insights Names Todd Chaffee and Jules Maltz to the Top 100 Venture Capitalists List; 10/04/2018 – President Trump wanted to fire special counsel Robert Mueller in December, according to the New York Times; 03/05/2018 – New York Times’ profit jumps 66 percent; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – New York Times reporter Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) onstage at the Berkeley Journalism School for Recode Decode: transcript

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 9,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 115,634 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.17M, down from 125,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 695,802 shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 30/05/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Bond Terms Change; 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Corporate Structure Simplification; 15/03/2018 – UK FINANCE MINISTER HAMMOND SAYS UNILEVER MOVING HQ TO ROTTERDAM WON’T IMPACT AMOUNT OF TAX IT PAYS IN UK – BBC NEWS; 19/04/2018 – WRAPUP-Nestle, Unilever forego price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS FIRST HALF SALES GROWTH TO BE TOWARD LOWER END OF 3-5 PCT FULL YEAR TARGET RANGE; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Long Term Issuer Rating To Unilever International Holdings N.V.; Stable Outlook; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces unrest over UK exit; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s Pitkethly: Consolidation of Headquarters in Netherlands Will Be Done by End of 2018

More notable recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unilever: Set To Outperform The Market With Lower-Than-Market Risk – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unilever: Are Their Products More Valuable Than Their Stock? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unilever: Value For The Long-Term Investor – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Long-Term Investors Should Consider Buying SHOP Stock Near $250 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Procter & Gamble’s Revenues And Key Metrics Compare With Close Competitor Unilever? – Forbes” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26 million for 65.70 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio invested in 0.01% or 50,296 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc accumulated 73 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal London Asset Limited reported 462,449 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 48,687 shares. Svcs Automobile Association owns 25,783 shares. 39,000 are owned by Spark Invest Limited Co. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a Florida-based fund reported 105,583 shares. Csat Advisory LP reported 0.27% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Amg Funds Ltd Llc holds 0.59% or 16,940 shares. Shannon River Fund Llc has 7.86% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Howe And Rusling holds 600 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc invested in 0% or 1,350 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 46,273 shares. Sei Investments Co reported 0.21% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Signal Flashing for NYT Stock Could Mean Fresh Highs – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New York Times declares $0.05 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Polaris News: PII Stock Down on NYTâ€™s â€˜Fieryâ€™ RZR Review – Investorplace.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New York Times Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why The New York Times Company Stock Soared 28% in February – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 08, 2019.