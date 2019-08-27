Oak Ridge Investments Has Cut Omnicell Com (OMCL) Position; Northrop Grumman (NOC) Sellers Increased By 19.99% Their Shorts

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased Omnicell Inc Com (OMCL) stake by 32.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 141,685 shares as Omnicell Inc Com (OMCL)’s stock declined 6.56%. The Oak Ridge Investments Llc holds 293,674 shares with $23.74M value, down from 435,359 last quarter. Omnicell Inc Com now has $2.98B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.3. About 14,997 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) had an increase of 19.99% in short interest. NOC’s SI was 2.03 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 19.99% from 1.69M shares previously. With 867,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)’s short sellers to cover NOC’s short positions. The SI to Northrop Grumman Corporation’s float is 1.2%. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $365.67. About 38,385 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $27.11 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Cash Used in Operating Activities $237M; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold Northrop Grumman Corporation shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cibc Mkts Inc has 0.01% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 8,377 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 100,000 shares. Alpha Windward Llc owns 986 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Dupont Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 3,200 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 23,500 shares. Guardian Capital L P holds 0.01% or 1,552 shares. Principal Grp stated it has 345,460 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Amer Gru owns 57,133 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt accumulated 30,860 shares. 9,263 are owned by Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Company. Cap World Invsts, a California-based fund reported 6.80M shares. First Midwest National Bank Tru Division owns 3,453 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Counselors holds 0.35% or 30,259 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Savant Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated holds 800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, strike, logistics and modernization, and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to government and commercial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $61.87 billion. It has three divisions: Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. It has a 18.95 P/E ratio. The Aerospace Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircraft, autonomous systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems/subsystems.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased Wix.Com Ltf (NASDAQ:WIX) stake by 7,402 shares to 132,429 valued at $16.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Incyte Corp Com (NASDAQ:INCY) stake by 4,680 shares and now owns 39,075 shares. Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) was raised too.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.86 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Inv Counsel invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 16,115 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Company reported 11,038 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.02% stake. Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 6,235 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 132,187 shares or 0.4% of the stock. 303,811 were accumulated by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Com. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 4,455 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Inc. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 107,084 shares. California-based Eam Invsts has invested 0.38% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 65,386 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 3,219 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 37,274 shares stake.