Oak Ridge Investments Has Cut Holding in Euronet Worldwide Com (EEFT) by $1.60 Million; Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Shareholder Winslow Asset Management Lifted Its Position by $620,942

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc Com (EEFT) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 11,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 156,311 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29M, down from 167,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $153.14. About 398,216 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 18,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 169,858 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, up from 151,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 574,891 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 583 are owned by Twin Tree Lp. Pinebridge Investments Lp has 0% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 820 shares. Art Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 16,580 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd stated it has 26,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cohen Steers reported 17.82 million shares. 97,743 are held by Martingale Asset L P. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.02% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). 137,527 were accumulated by Eagle Asset Management. Daiwa Securities Group holds 1.55% or 5.17M shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 10,685 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Howard Capital Mgmt has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). New York-based Bamco Inc New York has invested 0.06% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 20,932 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Company owns 0% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 198,169 shares. Macquarie Ltd has 531,291 shares.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $476.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,246 shares to 94,677 shares, valued at $17.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc Com (NYSE:PHM) by 16,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 586,753 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $66,320 activity.

More notable recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Top Office REITs to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on January 04, 2019, also Pehub.com with their article: “Blackstone, Hudson to buy Vancouver’s Bentall Centre complex – PE Hub” published on March 28, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Google to take over Los Angeles mall, replacing Macy’s, Nordstrom – L.A. Biz” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hudson Pacific, Blackstone JV to buy Vancouver office/retail complex – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 11,642 shares to 170,822 shares, valued at $10.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameris Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 100,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 EPS, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $146.14M for 14.13 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.