Oak Ridge Investments Has Cut Apple Com (AAPL) Stake by $725,382 as Stock Rose; Zevin Asset Management Decreased Hcp Reit (HCP) Holding by $502,975; Valuation Rose

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 247,157 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.95M, down from 250,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $941.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $5.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.88. About 38.60 million shares traded or 42.94% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Acquisition Subject To ‘in-depth Investigation’ By European Regulators — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 01/05/2018 – COOK: SERVICES IS A ‘HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ FOR APPLE; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 23/03/2018 – Apple to Release New Low-Cost IPad and Education Software (Video); 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 19/03/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Apple is said to develop displays to replace Samsung screens; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier warns over US-China trade dispute; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. Reit (HCP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 16,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 111,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, down from 127,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $32.34. About 2.08M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt invested in 24,083 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Int Inc Ca accumulated 39,391 shares. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd reported 1.12% stake. Proffitt & Goodson invested in 0.44% or 9,116 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 3.07% or 375,966 shares. Moreover, Gfs Advisors Limited Liability has 6.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 109,471 shares. Moreover, Hendershot Invs Inc has 3.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 55,486 shares. Parsons Management Ri holds 6.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 327,103 shares. Iberiabank Corporation stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gideon Cap Advisors holds 1.02% or 14,964 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 91,163 shares. 82,588 are held by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd. Confluence Wealth Limited Company holds 18,884 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Arizona-based Windsor Ltd Llc has invested 0.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Massachusetts Serv Co Ma accumulated 0.63% or 7.89 million shares.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc Com by 26,760 shares to 539,080 shares, valued at $8.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl B by 139,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Penumbra Inc Com.

