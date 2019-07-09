Oak Ridge Investments Has Boosted Stake in Incyte Com (INCY) by $402,480 as Stock Price Declined; Quantum Capital Management Position in Veracyte (VCYT) Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Incyte Corp Com (INCY) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 4,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,075 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Incyte Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $83.59. About 325,913 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 13.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 01/05/2018 – The IDO R&D pipeline is in deep trouble. $BMY $INCY $NLNK et al; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE INC – EXPECTS TO PROVIDE A CLINICAL UPDATE ON PHASE 1B PROGRAM IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 10-5 SAYING SAFETY DATA INADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 4 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 10-5 SAYING BENEFIT-RISK PROFILE ADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 2 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 18/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – US FDA APPROVES TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 44.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 111,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,115 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 250,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 190,218 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 276.88% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 272.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT); 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 539,726 shares stake. Gradient Limited Liability Co has 7,666 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Management accumulated 8,250 shares. 38,353 are held by Sei Invs. Moreover, Pointstate Cap Lp has 0.01% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 6,400 shares. Sector Gamma As holds 3.6% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 261,293 shares. Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.09% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). 274,317 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.2% stake. Sivik Limited Liability Com holds 60,000 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Incorporated has 81 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of holds 252 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York reported 35,682 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.05% or 284,519 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Incorporated reported 0.03% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY).

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Us Etf (IUSG) by 73,028 shares to 12,982 shares, valued at $783,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bottomline Technolgies Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 9,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,087 shares, and cut its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:LGND).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.44 million activity. Wenqing Yao sold $1.19 million worth of stock or 15,354 shares. On Friday, February 1 SWAIN PAULA J sold $811,900 worth of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) or 10,000 shares. The insider Flannelly Barry P sold $129,510.

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A 12% Return On Equity, Is Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: FB, INCY – Nasdaq” published on December 31, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Incyte signs $77.5M collaboration and licensing deal with Chinese biopharmaceutical company – Philadelphia Business Journal” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Incyte (INCY) Down 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of September 20th Options Trading For Incyte (INCY) – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.01% or 595,351 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Com has 311,814 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. 120,183 were reported by Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd. 6,903 are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Caxton LP holds 0.08% or 21,432 shares. 62,571 were accumulated by Dupont Cap Management. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Prudential Fin invested in 409,584 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Morgan Stanley accumulated 45,705 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research, a California-based fund reported 11,145 shares. Secor Lp stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 17,109 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp accumulated 40,551 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Blair William And Com Il holds 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) or 15,250 shares.

More notable recent Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Veracyte Inc (VCYT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Veracyte teams up with J&J in lung cancer; shares up 2% – Seeking Alpha” published on January 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Veracyte, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Veracyte Named a San Francisco Bay Area â€œTop Workplaceâ€ For Sixth Consecutive Year – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Piled Into Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) At The Wrong Time – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.67 million activity. $389,897 worth of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares were sold by Anderson Bonnie H.

Analysts await Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Veracyte, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 48,820 shares to 152,150 shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 22,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).