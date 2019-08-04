Oak Ridge Investments Has Boosted Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Position By $917,568; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering LendingTree, Inc. (TREE)

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) stake by 9.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oak Ridge Investments Llc acquired 16,992 shares as Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)’s stock rose 5.18%. The Oak Ridge Investments Llc holds 198,190 shares with $10.84M value, up from 181,198 last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners now has $4.36B valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 329,762 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES

Among 4 analysts covering Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Lendingtree Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Oppenheimer. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Thursday, February 28 to “Hold”. See LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Susquehanna

02/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital 145.0000

28/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $320 Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $270 New Target: $330 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $260 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Hold Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $350 Maintain

The stock decreased 1.08% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $320.48. About 153,513 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 11/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Metros with the Most Fraud Alerts; 13/03/2018 – LendingTree Group Meeting Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 21; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Reports Record 1Q 2018 Results; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.5% of LendingTree; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Net $31.5M; 20/03/2018 – Des Moines, Pittsburgh and Buffalo Among Most Popular Cities for Millennial Homebuyers; 11/05/2018 – LENDINGTREE,: PACT TO BUY OVATION CREDIT SERVICES; 26/03/2018 – LendingTree Study: The Cost of Bankruptcy; 05/04/2018 – DepositAccounts.com Releases 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC TREE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $786.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for clients seeking loans and other credit offerings in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.16 billion. The firm offers tools and resources, including free credit scores that facilitate comparison shopping for these loans and other credit offerings. It has a 133.03 P/E ratio. The Company’s mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold LendingTree, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.39% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Rbf Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) or 1,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn, California-based fund reported 217,762 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 1,930 shares. Par Management Inc reported 26,400 shares. Ranger Investment Mgmt L P owns 57,180 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 900 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 258 shares stake. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 1,214 shares. Bamco stated it has 128,325 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.02% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 43,103 shares. Paw has invested 1.74% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Timpani Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 11,625 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased Oakridge Dynamic Small Cap stake by 225,450 shares to 1.69 million valued at $20.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 1,133 shares and now owns 60,217 shares. Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs Inc was reduced too.