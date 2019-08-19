Oak Ridge Investments Decreased Its Watsco Com (WSO) Position as Stock Price Rose; As United Rentals (URI) Stock Declined, Wolverine Asset Management Upped Its Stake

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 786.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 11,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 13,297 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 1.55M shares traded or 14.11% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc Com (WSO) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 7,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 109,157 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.63M, down from 117,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $159.48. About 480,887 shares traded or 108.21% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% stake. Creative Planning has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 9,867 shares. Allstate reported 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Fifth Third Fincl Bank accumulated 0.01% or 6,893 shares. Waddell & Reed Inc stated it has 0.15% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 1.32M were reported by National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De. Moreover, Scotia Cap has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Victory Cap Mgmt owns 93,831 shares. Gamco Et Al stated it has 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 6,800 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation holds 13,344 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 2,784 shares. 14,726 were reported by Counselors. Highstreet Asset Mngmt owns 4,275 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (KRE) by 49,500 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $359,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asset Emrg Mkt Debt (ESD) by 29,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,900 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Rentals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “United Rentals Falls After Cutting Guidance – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney, Netflix And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For July 25 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $84.81M for 17.72 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas reported 0% stake. Connecticut-based Thb Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 95 shares. Shelton Management has 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Bb&T Securities Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Df Dent Co stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Amp Investors Limited reported 3,792 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zebra Management Ltd Llc accumulated 2,381 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Capital World Invsts owns 0.05% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 1.32M shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 70 shares. Tompkins Financial invested in 178 shares. 8,600 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. 114,050 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Private Tru Na holds 0.11% or 3,667 shares. D E Shaw & owns 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 56,729 shares.