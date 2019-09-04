Oak Ridge Investments Decreased Its Position in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) by $17.62 Million; Agree Realty Stk (ADC) Market Value Rose While Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Cut Holding by $5.03 Million

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Agree Realty Stk (ADC) by 21.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 72,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The hedge fund held 270,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.72 million, down from 342,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Agree Realty Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $74.82. About 311,853 shares traded or 9.92% up from the average. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Raises Dividend to 54c; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 47.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 110,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 120,695 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.20 million, down from 231,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.34% or $10.88 during the last trading session, reaching $160.79. About 536,960 shares traded or 54.31% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FDA NDA ACCEPTANCE FOR BREXANOLONE IV; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Adj EPS 14.22p; 08/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – JDR Consulting, LLC Adds Sage Intacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 20/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA FILING & GRANT; 21/05/2018 – Account Management Giant Sage and B4B Payments Announce Key Strategic Partnership; 27/04/2018 – Sage Gold Delayed in Completion of Annual Filings; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics: Brexanolone IV Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Sept 2016; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC – PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS EXPECTED TO ACCELERATE REVIEW PERIOD; PDUFA DATE SET FOR DECEMBER 19, 2018 FOR BREXANOLONE IV

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp Com (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 21,841 shares to 493,332 shares, valued at $14.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 6,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Cl B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 earnings per share, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual earnings per share reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.72 per share. ADC’s profit will be $31.61 million for 24.61 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $759,457 activity. $642,000 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) was bought by RAKOLTA JOHN JR. Agree Joey also bought $3,174 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) on Monday, July 1.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Louisiana Pacific Corp. (NYSE:LPX) by 36,799 shares to 61,799 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L Brands Inc (Put) (LTD) by 550,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc.