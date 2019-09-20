Oak Ridge Investments Decreased Its Fiserv Com (FISV) Stake; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased Fiserv Inc Com (FISV) stake by 78.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 36,567 shares as Fiserv Inc Com (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Oak Ridge Investments Llc holds 10,119 shares with $922,000 value, down from 46,686 last quarter. Fiserv Inc Com now has $71.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $105.09. About 1.57M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson and has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $274’s average target is 7.28% above currents $255.4 stock price. Becton Dickinson and had 9 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BDX in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, June 21. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of BDX in report on Friday, September 6 with “Outperform” rating. See Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $270.0000 New Target: $290.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Dickinson and Company Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $250.0000 261.0000

28/06/2019 Broker: Dickinson and Company Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $265.0000 288.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy New Target: $290 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Dickinson and Company Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $273.0000 262.0000

15/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $260 New Target: $266 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, makes, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $68.95 billion. It operates in two divisions, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. It has a 89.36 P/E ratio. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold Becton, Dickinson and Company shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cardinal Capital Mngmt holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 20,946 shares. 1,021 are held by Tudor Corporation Et Al. First Interstate Bancshares reported 135 shares stake. Whittier Tru has invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price holds 43,002 shares or 3.87% of its portfolio. Boston Limited Liability Com has 2,128 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt, a Sweden-based fund reported 54,516 shares. 122,069 were reported by Gillespie Robinson Grimm. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech holds 64,224 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.23% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Services has 34 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6,754 were accumulated by Parsons Management Ri. Investec Asset Management Limited owns 648,507 shares. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Llc invested in 26,018 shares or 3.37% of the stock.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $255.4. About 711,083 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $635.56M for 28.25 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

