Oak Ridge Investments Cut Omnicell Com (OMCL) Stake by $11.33 Million; Share Price Declined; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake Has Boosted by Caxton Associates Lp

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (OMCL) by 32.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 141,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 293,674 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, down from 435,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 297,392 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 329.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 4,100 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte Corp Com (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4,680 shares to 39,075 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wix.Com Ltf (NASDAQ:WIX) by 7,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Com Na accumulated 1,298 shares or 0% of the stock. Copper Rock Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 208,250 shares or 1.21% of the stock. King Luther Management Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 64,325 shares. Ls Invest owns 2,460 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 17,484 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 1,658 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco accumulated 433,603 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 38,500 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 610 shares. Rice Hall James Assocs Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 252,980 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Parametric Assoc Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Connors Investor Services Inc reported 48,763 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 119,034 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Janney Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 32.05 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 8,412 shares to 9,034 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 16,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,390 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc.