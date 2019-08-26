Oak Ridge Investments Cut Its Position in Globus Med Cl A (GMED) by $5.70 Million; Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Increased Holding by $389,900

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Globus Med Inc Cl A (GMED) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 116,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 599,974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.65M, down from 716,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Globus Med Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $51.94. About 1.03 million shares traded or 75.61% up from the average. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q EPS 39c; 06/03/2018 – Globus Medical Enters Trauma Market; 06/04/2018 – DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LTD DATC.NS SAYS UNIT DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES CORP HAS ACQUIRED 75% STAKE IN RJ GLOBUS SOLUTIONS INC; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 28/03/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC GMED.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 12/03/2018 – globus medical, inc. | alvue balloon dilation system | K171939 | 03/07/2018 |; 06/03/2018 Fovia combines XStream® HDVR® with Robotic Guidance and Navigation to Optimize Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Sales $695M-$690M; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.52

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 21.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 2,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 12,522 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 10,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $202.44. About 1.06M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4,648 shares to 119,497 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold GMED shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.90 million shares or 4.14% less from 65.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Moreover, Marathon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.5% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 0.27% or 1.38M shares in its portfolio. St Johns Communication Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). 362,282 are held by Invesco. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 502,202 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Co Il holds 0.12% or 71,348 shares in its portfolio. 7.15 million are owned by Vanguard. Blair William & Il reported 11,480 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Limited Com holds 17,441 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Bancshares De reported 0% stake. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 40,491 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Bank has 0.01% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Bessemer Gru has 0.02% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,436 shares to 15,559 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 99,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,904 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Capital Lc reported 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Strs Ohio has 0.23% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 283,879 shares. Oakbrook Lc invested in 0.06% or 5,875 shares. Cap Fund Management accumulated 200,312 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 9,737 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Westpac invested in 47,832 shares. Veritable LP invested in 0.02% or 4,423 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 37,955 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated holds 0.01% or 28,846 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 10,000 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Howe & Rusling Inc stated it has 13,353 shares. Alethea Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.31% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Brookmont reported 1,508 shares. Nomura Asset Commerce Limited invested in 40,429 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mai Cap accumulated 37,519 shares or 0.34% of the stock.

