Oak Ridge Investments Continues to Hold Position in Ameris Bancorp Com (ABCB); Oak Ridge Investments Has Raised Its Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Holding

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 16,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 198,190 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.84 million, up from 181,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.67. About 221,686 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp Com (ABCB) by 50.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 100,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 301,279 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35 million, up from 200,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.42. About 214,947 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,175 shares to 168,487 shares, valued at $26.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 16,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,222 shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $30,000 activity.

More notable recent Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Strong Sell Stocks for July 31st – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Closes Fidelity Deal, Appoints New CEO – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock Gained 78% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 33,618 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 9,931 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has invested 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Fj Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested in 2.02% or 568,909 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins owns 0.03% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 8,308 shares. Willis Investment Counsel holds 0.02% or 7,172 shares in its portfolio. Boston Ptnrs holds 92,453 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Forest Hill Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 171,289 shares. Brant Point Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 278,824 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 72,019 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Finance Group Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Ftb Advisors Incorporated reported 575 shares. 52,655 are held by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Century has 174,786 shares.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 16,862 shares to 225,013 shares, valued at $9.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 12,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,898 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 98,780 were reported by Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. 187,074 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Com accumulated 0% or 16,855 shares. Moreover, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has 0.14% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Shine Invest Advisory Inc holds 0% or 158 shares. City Holdg Company invested in 300 shares. Ww Asset holds 0.01% or 3,782 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 0.02% or 1.35 million shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 226,906 shares. State Street Corporation holds 2.83 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 804,473 shares in its portfolio. First Advsr L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 165,017 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 1,200 shares.