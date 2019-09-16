Oak Hill Advisors LP Upped Pg&E (PCG) Holding; As Union Pacific (UNP) Valuation Rose, American Money Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $610,597

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 20,629 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49 million, down from 24,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $169.38. About 1.52M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018

Oak Hill Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 128.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp bought 193,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 343,044 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 3.74M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs, Arizona-based fund reported 27 shares. Serengeti Asset Limited Partnership has 1.00M shares for 6.08% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 2.10 million shares stake. Lenox Wealth Management Inc stated it has 55 shares. Tpg Gp Hldgs (Sbs) Advisors has 1.00 million shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Company has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 6,809 shares. First Republic has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Creative Planning has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Stonehill Limited Liability Corporation has 28.11% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 646,457 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 42,667 were reported by Tuttle Tactical. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Atria Limited Liability invested in 0.86% or 1.79 million shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated reported 300 shares. Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 265 shares.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $187.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 12,138 shares to 102,028 shares, valued at $10.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.43 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 8,318 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Toth Advisory Corp reported 3,357 shares stake. Tru Inv holds 1.09% or 5,120 shares in its portfolio. Brick & Kyle Associates owns 0.27% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,693 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.45% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 183 shares. New York-based Evercore Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.3% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, American Assets Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.4% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 15,000 shares. Tiverton Asset Llc has invested 0.45% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mitsubishi Ufj & Corporation has invested 0.36% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Atwood And Palmer reported 0.04% stake. City Fl invested in 1.82% or 26,179 shares. Heritage Invsts Management Corp has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cambridge accumulated 309,993 shares or 3.04% of the stock.