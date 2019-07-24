Oak Hill Advisors LP Trimmed Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Position by $5.29 Million as Share Value Rose; Cullen Capital Management Holding in 3M Co. (MMM) Upped by $1.02 Million as Valuation Declined

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co. (MMM) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 4,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 295,130 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.32 million, up from 290,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $180.07. About 2.38M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $708.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.0263 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7963. About 319,160 shares traded or 5.05% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 6.64% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Shares for $841,392 were sold by Bushman Julie L. On Thursday, January 31 THULIN INGE G sold $2.66M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 13,290 shares. 8,153 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.63 million were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis. Shares for $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Vale Michael G..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco has 21,754 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Capstone Invest Lc reported 4,212 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al has 7,637 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated holds 10,882 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Arbor Investment Advsr Lc has invested 0.21% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tompkins Financial Corp reported 18,907 shares stake. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.47% or 25,097 shares. 8.44M were reported by Geode Cap Management Llc. Buckingham Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,161 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd stated it has 9,280 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Cranbrook Wealth Lc invested 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Linscomb Williams invested in 0.06% or 3,695 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd accumulated 4,999 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Smithfield Tru owns 18,035 shares. 68,083 are held by Wade G W And.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lukoil Pjsc (Adr) by 4,000 shares to 154,100 shares, valued at $13.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Overseas Bank Ltd. by 23,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,960 shares, and cut its stake in Singapore Telecommunications L (SNGNF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn holds 0% or 673,868 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 1,500 shares. Robinson Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 61,950 shares. Shaker Fincl Serv Ltd Liability stated it has 0.12% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc owns 20,590 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 117,689 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 3.61M shares. Capital Investment Advsrs Limited Co invested 0.02% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Company reported 14,400 shares stake. Prudential Public Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 0% or 4,412 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company reported 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Raymond James Services Advisors stated it has 214,281 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sit Invest Associates has 0.09% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 602,327 shares. Saba Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 11.44M shares or 2.39% of all its holdings.