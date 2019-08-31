Oak Hill Advisors LP Trimmed Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Holding as Shares Were Volatile; As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Price Declined, Holder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Upped Stake

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 8,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 63,773 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, up from 55,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.41M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $687.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 237,147 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,300 shares to 353,080 shares, valued at $28.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Class A Shares (NYSE:V) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,484 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Rech And Management Company invested in 348 shares. Old Financial Bank In holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 7,575 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 203,751 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 161,976 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gulf State Bank (Uk) has 0.24% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 176,753 shares. Homrich Berg has 3,556 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 34,334 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 95,272 shares. London Communication Of Virginia, a Virginia-based fund reported 995,572 shares. Service Automobile Association has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bollard Gru Lc reported 1,635 shares stake. Valmark Advisers invested in 0% or 2,648 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt accumulated 52,926 shares. Cypress reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sasco Capital Inc Ct accumulated 633,759 shares or 4.56% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Co Mn invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Seabridge Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). City Of London Invest Management Ltd holds 934,941 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corp holds 61,541 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Corp reported 18,744 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Wolverine Asset Ltd stated it has 117,689 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 218,047 shares or 0% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd holds 0.02% or 20,590 shares in its portfolio. Robinson Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 61,950 shares. Rivernorth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 7.77 million shares. Sit Inv Assoc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 51,343 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 5.27 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31 billion and $63.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.