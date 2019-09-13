Oak Hill Advisors LP Position In Pg&E (PCG) Was Has Increased; Shareholder Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Lifted Citigroup (C) Holding

Oak Hill Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 128.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp bought 193,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 343,044 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.79% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 18.70M shares traded or 135.30% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 18,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 162,446 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.38M, up from 144,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $70.37. About 12.87M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup Inc $Bmark 11NC10 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +140 Area; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW FORMULATION, CITI-002, WILL COMBINE LIDOCAINE WITH HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID; 14/03/2018 – AUSTRIAN INVESTOR RENE BENKO ASKS CITI C.N AND BNP BNPP.PA TO ORGANISE SIGNA SPORTS STOCK MARKET LISTING; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – [SPSF] Citigroup Credit Link Loan 2017-03 Assigned ‘A+’ Rating; 23/05/2018 – Aastocks.com: Citi Retains Macau Jun GGR YoY Growth Forecast at 17%; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Colleagues Call for CFPB to Investigate Citigroup’s CARD Act Violations; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN GDP VIEW ON SANCTIONS, GEOPOLITICAL RISK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13,839 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $73.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 27,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,303 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

