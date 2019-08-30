Oak Hill Advisors LP Has Lowered Stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by $5.29 Million as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Shareholder Jacobs Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.33 Million

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $687.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.655. About 178,736 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB) by 9.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 49,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.99% . The institutional investor held 453,313 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35M, down from 502,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 64,494 shares traded. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has declined 19.21% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BHLB News: 08/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHLB); 14/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB+ Senior Unsecured Debt Rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS 1Q CORE EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 27/04/2018 – CEO Daly Gifts 786 Of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q Rev $115M; 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 55c; 14/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Receives Investment Grade Ratings from Kroll Bond Rating Agency; Berkshire Bank Deposits Rated A-

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold BHLB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 3.33% more from 33.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc owns 1,158 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Lc invested in 0.01% or 26,626 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 37,190 shares. Captrust Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Raymond James Assoc owns 14,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Macquarie invested in 0% or 44,099 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 0% invested in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) for 25,848 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Citigroup accumulated 31,080 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 15,200 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research holds 8,909 shares. Legal And General Grp Public holds 105,852 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 75,900 shares to 625,900 shares, valued at $12.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Analysts await Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. BHLB’s profit will be $35.12M for 10.57 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.15% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $29,982 activity. $455 worth of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) was bought by Prescott Wm Gordon on Monday, August 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Invest Associate owns 602,327 shares. Rmb Management Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 604,560 shares. Comml Bank Of America De owns 1.87 million shares. Investment accumulated 60,680 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Robinson Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 61,950 shares. 7.77 million are held by Rivernorth Mgmt Limited Liability. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 48,774 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated accumulated 1,825 shares. Shaker Financial invested in 0.12% or 48,000 shares. Northern Tru owns 20,000 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability owns 86,340 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Beach Point Capital Mgmt Lp owns 0.86% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 726,500 shares. Westchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 456,729 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Stephens Inc Ar holds 15,732 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31B and $63.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

