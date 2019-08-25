Oak Hill Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by $5.29 Million; Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Shareholder Highfields Capital Management LP Lowered Position by $25.00 Million as Share Value Rose

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $688.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.66. About 190,559 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.79M, down from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 4.91 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Las Vegas Strip Net Revenue to Be Up Slightly; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Announces Sale of Grand Victoria Casino for $327.5M; 05/04/2018 – $WYNN $MGM MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts @nypost; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS REPORTS SALE OF GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts; 12/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS IN EARLY TALKS TO SELL BOSTON-AREA CASINO PROJECT TO MGM – WSJ, CITING; 20/04/2018 – DJ MGM Resorts International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGM); 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO IN YONKERS, NEW YORK; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts – NY Post; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGP TO PAY CONSIDERATION OF $625 MLN TO MGM RESORTS FOR DEVELOPED REAL ESTATE ASSETS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nine Masts Cap Ltd owns 372,000 shares. 805,559 are held by First Tru Advisors L P. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.04% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 547,612 are owned by Nomura Hldg. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel Inc stated it has 10,390 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California-based Aperio Group Llc has invested 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Canyon Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 13.08 million shares or 8.1% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Ltd Com reported 61,680 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Division accumulated 674 shares. Beach Point Mngmt Lp reported 814,892 shares or 5.17% of all its holdings. Gates Capital Mgmt has invested 4.19% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Royal Bancorp Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 583,693 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 202,687 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shellback Cap Lp has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $166.85M for 21.70 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.13% EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. Another trade for 800,000 shares valued at $20.32 million was made by SALEM PAUL J on Wednesday, May 8. On Thursday, March 7 GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 1,145 shares.

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71 billion and $727.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

