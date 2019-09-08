Oak Hill Advisors LP Has Cut Its Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Stake by $5.29 Million as Share Value Were Volatile; As Tenneco (TEN) Valuation Declined, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Boosted by $4.26 Million Its Stake

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $696.08 million market cap company. It closed at $4.71 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 193,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 4.11M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.09 million, up from 3.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $736.40M market cap company. The stock increased 4.36% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 1.39 million shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 11/04/2018 – Fitch: TEN’s Ratings Apply to $1.6 B Secured RCF and $725 M in Senior Unsecured Notes; 11/04/2018 – Tenneco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Tenneco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – DEAL TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH, TENNECO EQUITY AND ASSUMPTION OF DEBT; 11/04/2018 – TENNECO’S RATINGS ON WATCH NEG FOLLOWING PURCHASE REPORT: FITCH; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: TEN Rating Watch Negative Is Driven by Expectation for Substantial Increase in Leverage Following FDML Transaction; 09/05/2018 – TENNECO INC TEN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – WITH DEAL, POWERTRAIN TECHNOLOGY COMPANY WILL INCLUDE TENNECO CLEAN AIR AND FEDERAL-MOGUL POWERTRAIN; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Announcement That TEN Will Acquire Federal-Mogul Holdings; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO WILL BUY FEDERAL-MOGUL FOR $5.4B

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $848,480 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by LETHAM DENNIS J, worth $92,600 on Wednesday, August 7. 60,000 shares valued at $566,280 were bought by Hollar Jason M. on Wednesday, August 7.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,646 shares to 16,898 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 7,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,037 shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31B and $63.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

